5955 S 30TH AVENUE S

Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic Downtown Gulfport. The Town Shores Community Has Tons of Amenities to Choose From! Including Four Heated Pools, Tennis Court, Boccie Ball Courts, Shuffle Board Courts, Complete Fitness Room, His and Hers Saunas, 2nd Story Ballroom & Even A Complete Marina With Boat Slips that Can Be Rented Annually! Call Today!