All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5955 S 30TH AVENUE S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

5955 S 30TH AVENUE S

5955 30th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5955 30th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic Downtown Gulfport. The Town Shores Community Has Tons of Amenities to Choose From! Including Four Heated Pools, Tennis Court, Boccie Ball Courts, Shuffle Board Courts, Complete Fitness Room, His and Hers Saunas, 2nd Story Ballroom & Even A Complete Marina With Boat Slips that Can Be Rented Annually! Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5955 S 30TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5955 S 30TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5955 S 30TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg