Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

5850 24th Avenue South

5850 24th Avenue South · (727) 422-9401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5850 24th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
stainless steel
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL; ONE MONTH MINIMUM - Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-plan home. The open layout invites an enjoyable stay, with a large living room that flows nicely into the dining room and into the kitchen. Cozy den off of dining room is perfect for catching up on reading that book or enjoying a game of cards. Kitchen offers all the bells and whistles with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of cupboards. BBQ or just sunbathe in sprawling back yard featuring a huge deck to enjoy our sunny outdoors. Internet and cable included. No pets or smoking please. May-Sept $2500/month; Oct-Dec $3000/month; Jan-April $3500/month. Hurry and book your stay today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 24th Avenue South have any available units?
5850 24th Avenue South has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5850 24th Avenue South have?
Some of 5850 24th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 24th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5850 24th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 24th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 24th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 24th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
