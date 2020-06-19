5850 24TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-plan home. The open layout invites an enjoyable stay, with a large living room that flows nicely into the dining room and into the kitchen. Cozy den off of dining room is perfect for catching up on reading that book or enjoying a game of cards. Kitchen offers all the bells and whistles with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of cupboards. BBQ or just sunbathe in sprawling back yard featuring a huge deck to enjoy our sunny outdoors. Internet and cable included. Pets considered. No smoking please. May-Sept $2500/month; Oct-Dec $3000/month; Jan-April $3500/month. BOOKED THOURGH JULY 31 2020; AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 AND AFTER. Hurry and book your stay today!