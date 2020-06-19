All apartments in Gulfport
5850 24TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:40 PM

5850 24TH AVENUE S

5850 24th Avenue South · (727) 422-9401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5850 24th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath split-plan home. The open layout invites an enjoyable stay, with a large living room that flows nicely into the dining room and into the kitchen. Cozy den off of dining room is perfect for catching up on reading that book or enjoying a game of cards. Kitchen offers all the bells and whistles with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of cupboards. BBQ or just sunbathe in sprawling back yard featuring a huge deck to enjoy our sunny outdoors. Internet and cable included. Pets considered. No smoking please. May-Sept $2500/month; Oct-Dec $3000/month; Jan-April $3500/month. BOOKED THOURGH JULY 31 2020; AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 AND AFTER. Hurry and book your stay today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5850 24TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5850 24TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 24TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5850 24TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 24TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5850 24TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5850 24TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 24TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5850 24TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5850 24TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 24TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 24TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 24TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
