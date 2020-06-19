All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5737 Shore Blvd 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5737 Shore Blvd 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5737 Shore Blvd 2

5737 Shore Boulevard · (630) 816-2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113

This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center. Unit is within walking distance of historic Gulfport Art and Waterfront district. All utilities included: water, electric, waste disposal, and basic cable w/high speed wifi Internet. Laundry facility available in building. Furnished and ready for move-in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82113
Property Id 82113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5837708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have any available units?
5737 Shore Blvd 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have?
Some of 5737 Shore Blvd 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Shore Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Shore Blvd 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Shore Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have a pool?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5737 Shore Blvd 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5737 Shore Blvd 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5737 Shore Blvd 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity