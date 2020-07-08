5737 Shore Blvd 2

Amenities
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113
This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center. Unit is within walking distance of historic Gulfport Art and Waterfront district. All utilities included: water, electric, waste disposal, and basic cable w/high speed wifi Internet. Laundry facility available in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82113
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5701340)