5737 Shore Blvd 2

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113



This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center. Unit is within walking distance of historic Gulfport Art and Waterfront district. All utilities included: water, electric, waste disposal, and basic cable w/high speed wifi Internet. Laundry facility available in building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82113

Property Id 82113



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5701340)