5731 28th Avenue S

Gulfport Beach and Arts District Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - This beautifully decorated; light and bright 2 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in the Gulfport Beach and Arts District area is available fully furnished and ready for you to move right in. The home also includes a den/office with leather sofa, large screen TV, desk and extra closet storage. The floor plan is set up very nicely for roommates or a family. The home itself has great features, such as an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas on the first floor, as well as a master suite with the den/office, 2nd bedroom upstairs and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. The beautifully decorated common area on the 1st floor leads out to a raised paver patio that overlooks the Wood Ibis Parks lake and fountain. There is ample seating, mature landscaping and a BBQ that comes with the rental. The kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinets, black appliances, a movable center island and is fully stocked with all your cooking and dishware needs. Easy to clean laminate floors throughout.

Off street parking with a carport that leads to the under-house laundry room / storage area. This room offers ample storage and is partially conditioned for your convenience. Behind the home is another outdoor space that can be used for a more private entertaining area when enjoying Floridas beautiful weather.



Conveniently close to downtown Gulfport and Stetson University College of Law.

Lawn-care and Pest Control Included.

Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

NO PETS, PLEASE!



PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.



