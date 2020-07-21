All apartments in Gulfport
5731 28th Avenue S
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

5731 28th Avenue S

5731 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5731 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Gulfport Beach and Arts District Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home - This beautifully decorated; light and bright 2 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in the Gulfport Beach and Arts District area is available fully furnished and ready for you to move right in. The home also includes a den/office with leather sofa, large screen TV, desk and extra closet storage. The floor plan is set up very nicely for roommates or a family. The home itself has great features, such as an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas on the first floor, as well as a master suite with the den/office, 2nd bedroom upstairs and 2 baths on the 2nd floor. The beautifully decorated common area on the 1st floor leads out to a raised paver patio that overlooks the Wood Ibis Parks lake and fountain. There is ample seating, mature landscaping and a BBQ that comes with the rental. The kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinets, black appliances, a movable center island and is fully stocked with all your cooking and dishware needs. Easy to clean laminate floors throughout.
Off street parking with a carport that leads to the under-house laundry room / storage area. This room offers ample storage and is partially conditioned for your convenience. Behind the home is another outdoor space that can be used for a more private entertaining area when enjoying Floridas beautiful weather.

Conveniently close to downtown Gulfport and Stetson University College of Law.
Lawn-care and Pest Control Included.
Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
NO PETS, PLEASE!

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 28th Avenue S have any available units?
5731 28th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5731 28th Avenue S have?
Some of 5731 28th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5731 28th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5731 28th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 28th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5731 28th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5731 28th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5731 28th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5731 28th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5731 28th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 28th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 28th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 28th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
