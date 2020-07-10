5719 23rd Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/117de12019 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days - 12 month lease 12 month lease 1100 sf 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on shady street near the Gulfport Artist District Nicely updated kitchen with new stainless appliances including a dishwasher. Two updated bathrooms. Master bath has tiled shower and hall bath has tub/shower Small bonus room off kitchen leads to the fenced back yard and to the private master suite (garage conversion). Wood decking at the back of the house for patio furniture, grilling out Newer washer and dryer left for tenant use - not warranted One dog up to 50 lbs (no aggressive breeds) with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $25/mo per dog. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance with pet liability coverage. Sorry no cats or birds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care