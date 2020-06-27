5517 Gulfport Blvd S

Amenities

Over sized One Bedroom Apartment In Gulfport - Beautiful, Private and Spacious One Bedroom apartment located minutes from downtown Gulfport restaurants, beaches and parks.Tons of naturally light throughout the home. Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Lots of natural light in the living room and through out the home.

Spacious Screened in porch offers a washer and dryer.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

