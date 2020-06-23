All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5513 16TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5513 16TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

5513 16TH AVENUE S

5513 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5513 16th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a screen enclosed pool in the popular town of Gulfport. Large living room, family room and office/laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5513 16TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5513 16TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 16TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5513 16TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 16TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5513 16TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg