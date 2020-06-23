Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5513 16TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5513 16TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5513 16TH AVENUE S
5513 16th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Location
5513 16th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a screen enclosed pool in the popular town of Gulfport. Large living room, family room and office/laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5513 16TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gulfport, FL
.
What amenities does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5513 16TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5513 16TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5513 16TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 16TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gulfport
.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5513 16TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 16TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5513 16TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707
Similar Pages
Gulfport 1 Bedrooms
Gulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with Parking
Gulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Gulf Gate Estates, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
The Meadows, FL
Port Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Venice Gardens, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Elfers, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FL
South Venice, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg