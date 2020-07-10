5302 Jersey Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad28b2601e ----

MO/APPT This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath Gulfport home has character every way you turn! The living room and dining area welcome you with vibrant colors and an abundance of natural light! The beautiful kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with updated appliances and chic dor. Outside you will find great screened in patio with patio furnishings and lots of yard space, perfect for entertaining! This beachy Gulfport home simply will not last! Lawn care is included in the rent price, and this furnished enchanted cottage can be rented for a maximum of 9 months and a minimum of 7 months. Call today to set up your viewing!