All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5302 Jersey Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5302 Jersey Ave S
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

5302 Jersey Ave S

5302 Jersey Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5302 Jersey Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad28b2601e ----
MO/APPT This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath Gulfport home has character every way you turn! The living room and dining area welcome you with vibrant colors and an abundance of natural light! The beautiful kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with updated appliances and chic dor. Outside you will find great screened in patio with patio furnishings and lots of yard space, perfect for entertaining! This beachy Gulfport home simply will not last! Lawn care is included in the rent price, and this furnished enchanted cottage can be rented for a maximum of 9 months and a minimum of 7 months. Call today to set up your viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have any available units?
5302 Jersey Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
Is 5302 Jersey Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Jersey Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Jersey Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S offer parking?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have a pool?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5302 Jersey Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5302 Jersey Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg