5009 1/2 Tangerine Ave So

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tangerine Ave Villas -COMPETELY REMODELED - We invite you to see this totally remodeled new to the market unit triplex. Available now is the 2 bedroom/1 bath 800 sq. ft. villa. Everything is new from head to toe. Brand new kitchen and appliances, bathrooms, flooring, insulated windows, a/c, paint, exterior doors, fixtures, etc.

Centrally located in Gulfport, with easy access to I-275. Stetson Law School, Eckerd College, USF, and SPC just minutes away as well as Downtown St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Gulfport Arts District, Rays/Tropicana Field. Only 30 minutes to Bradenton/Manatee County. Alley access behind and a great linear park across the street. Dont hesitate and miss out on this great opportunity.



(RLNE4294658)