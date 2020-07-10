2828 Clinton St. S Unit

Amenities

After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay 35% of the normal deposit. Outstanding value! Great Gulfport Beach location. The water front district affords fantastic amenities such as theater, library, restaurants, live music and so much more. The apartment is spacious, a horse shoe style kitchen. and wood look floors, blinds and ceiling fans. Short stroll to the beach you will be happy to call this home. Water and trash are included in the rental price.

**No Pets Allowed**



