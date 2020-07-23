All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2521 57th Street South

2521 57th Street South · (727) 224-9771
Location

2521 57th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Furnished Duplex - Property Id: 322363

Newly updated, coastal decor, Furnished 1 BR/1B, Walk to Gulfport Beach, shops and restaurants, CH/A, fenced in yard, covered furnished front porch, stainless appliances, dishwasher, walk in closet, King Size bedroom, queen sleeper in the living room, quiet safe neighborhood, near playgrounds, doggy parks, lighted tennis courts, fishing pier, state of the art Marina, famous waterfront dance casino, senior center and so much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2521-57th-street-south-gulfport-fl/322363
Property Id 322363

(RLNE5969914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 57th Street South have any available units?
2521 57th Street South has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2521 57th Street South have?
Some of 2521 57th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 57th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2521 57th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 57th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 57th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 2521 57th Street South offer parking?
No, 2521 57th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2521 57th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 57th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 57th Street South have a pool?
No, 2521 57th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2521 57th Street South have accessible units?
No, 2521 57th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 57th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 57th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 57th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 57th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
