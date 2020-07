Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan ice maker

Gulfport 3 bedroom 1 bath, nicely updated, huge fenced yard, includes yard service! March 1 occupancy. Do Not disturb tenant.

1st last and security, security varies per application and credit. Application and credit $45 each person or legal couple. Pets are solely at the discretion of the owner. Very rare to find a block home with Central Heat and air in Gulfport, for lease.