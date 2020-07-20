2313 52nd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707 Gulfport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Great back unit with private entrance. Private courtyard. Washer dryer included located in the laundry room. One bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Front room could be a quiet sitting room. Living room dining room kitchen combo.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have any available units?
2313 52ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2313 52ND STREET S have?
Some of 2313 52ND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 52ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2313 52ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.