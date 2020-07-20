All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:17 AM

2313 52ND STREET S

2313 52nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2313 52nd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
range
Great back unit with private entrance. Private courtyard. Washer dryer included located in the laundry room. One bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Front room could be a quiet sitting room. Living room dining room kitchen combo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 52ND STREET S have any available units?
2313 52ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2313 52ND STREET S have?
Some of 2313 52ND STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 52ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2313 52ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 52ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2313 52ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S offer parking?
No, 2313 52ND STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 52ND STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 2313 52ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2313 52ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 52ND STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 52ND STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 52ND STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
