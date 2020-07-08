All apartments in Gulfport
2220 59th Street S

2220 59th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2220 59th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Beautiful Gulfport - Come by and view this spacious 2-bedroom 1-bath home in beautiful Gulfport. This home offers many extras including travertine tile floors through, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, updated bath, brand new energy efficient windows, washer/dryer and an eat-in the kitchen large enough for a table & chair or corner banquette. This home offers a wonderful bonus room that is light and bright and leads to the private screened-in porch that has views of the sizable fenced in backyard! The attached garage offers a workbench, lots of overhead storage and access to the yard. Easy walk to downtown Gulfport, Gulfport beach, great restaurants, shops and all the events that Gulfport has to offer.

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTIES RENTED IN THEIR AS-IS CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5259099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 59th Street S have any available units?
2220 59th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2220 59th Street S have?
Some of 2220 59th Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 59th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
2220 59th Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 59th Street S pet-friendly?
No, 2220 59th Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2220 59th Street S offer parking?
Yes, 2220 59th Street S offers parking.
Does 2220 59th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 59th Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 59th Street S have a pool?
No, 2220 59th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 2220 59th Street S have accessible units?
No, 2220 59th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 59th Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 59th Street S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 59th Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 59th Street S does not have units with air conditioning.

