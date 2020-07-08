2220 59th Street S

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Beautiful Gulfport - Come by and view this spacious 2-bedroom 1-bath home in beautiful Gulfport. This home offers many extras including travertine tile floors through, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, updated bath, brand new energy efficient windows, washer/dryer and an eat-in the kitchen large enough for a table & chair or corner banquette. This home offers a wonderful bonus room that is light and bright and leads to the private screened-in porch that has views of the sizable fenced in backyard! The attached garage offers a workbench, lots of overhead storage and access to the yard. Easy walk to downtown Gulfport, Gulfport beach, great restaurants, shops and all the events that Gulfport has to offer.



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTIES RENTED IN THEIR AS-IS CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.



