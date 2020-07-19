1119 59th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707 Gulfport
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tons of room. Currently the 3rd bedroom is being used as an office. Washer/dryer are inside. Nice patio with a very big fenced yard. Near Stetson University campus. Tenants currently are in the house until January 31st. Must give 24 hours notice for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 59TH STREET S have any available units?
1119 59TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 1119 59TH STREET S have?
Some of 1119 59TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 59TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1119 59TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.