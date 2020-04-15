7203 Curtiss Avenue

Amenities

Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room. Cable TV, phone, internet and all utilities included. Full size washer/dryer inside unit. Community pool is just steps away from screened lanai. Public golf course is across the street along with brand new public library! One assigned parking spot & several guest spots available. 2 mile proximity to Siesta Key and 5 miles to the #1 beach in the Nation. NOT AVAILABLE JAN 1 - MARCH 31, 2018.