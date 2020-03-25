6323 GATEWAY AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly carport ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate. This stunning unit has an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! This stylish kitchen boasts light hardwood cabinets, beautiful backsplash and granite countertops. Make yourself at home in one of the spacious bedrooms which are bright with natural light! Ceiling fans, neutral paint and tile throughout. A convenient carport is perfect for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days! Appliances included; Refrigerator and Range. One pet welcome, max weight 35 lbs no dangerous breeds. Lawn care included in the rent. There is an on-site laundry room for your convenience. Spend your free time relaxing and soaking up the sun on Siesta Key Beach which is only 10 minutes away! Many restaurant options all just a short drive away. Get out and explore all the fun activities Sarasota has to offer! We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.