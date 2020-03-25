All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:52 AM

6323 GATEWAY AVENUE

6323 Gateway Avenue · (941) 356-2808
Location

6323 Gateway Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6333 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate. This stunning unit has an open floor plan which is great for entertaining! This stylish kitchen boasts light hardwood cabinets, beautiful backsplash and granite countertops. Make yourself at home in one of the spacious bedrooms which are bright with natural light! Ceiling fans, neutral paint and tile throughout. A convenient carport is perfect for keeping your car cool on hot Florida days! Appliances included; Refrigerator and Range. One pet welcome, max weight 35 lbs no dangerous breeds. Lawn care included in the rent. There is an on-site laundry room for your convenience. Spend your free time relaxing and soaking up the sun on Siesta Key Beach which is only 10 minutes away! Many restaurant options all just a short drive away. Get out and explore all the fun activities Sarasota has to offer! We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have any available units?
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 GATEWAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
