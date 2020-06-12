/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Groveland
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lake Highlands North
27 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1021 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Lost Lake
62 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Las Colinas
1 Unit Available
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Indian Hills
1 Unit Available
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.
Results within 10 miles of Groveland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Priced to sell!! Reduced by $10,000. Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16533 LOWRY ROAD
16533 Lowry Road, Montverde, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Cozy, newly refurbished lakefront home on Lake Florence. Off season monthly rental available May through September. Weekly or 3 day short stay may also be available. Ski boat rental available - Inquire . Walking distance to Montverde Academy.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.
