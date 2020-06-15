533 Blue Cypress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland.



This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home not only has lakefront views in both back and front, but also includes an upstairs large bonus room, two car garage, and a covered back patio. This home offers beautiful kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and dryer & washer. The luxury master bath offers an enlarged shower with double sink vanity and granite countertop. Master suite has large walk-in closet.



Community amenities include Clubhouse access, huge community pool with waterslide, fitness center, tennis courts, two playgrounds, club house for family events and a community boat ramp. Quick access to Orlando's attractions, Downtown Clermont, and the FL Turnpike. Bring your paddle boat and start your waterfront activities today



Groveland Elementary

Clermont Middle

South Lake High School



Pets allowed (restrictions and fees apply)



