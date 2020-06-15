All apartments in Groveland
533 Blue Cypress Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

533 Blue Cypress Drive

533 Blue Cypress Drive · (321) 445-5119
Location

533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL 34736

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Blue Cypress Drive · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2056 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland.

This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center. With 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home not only has lakefront views in both back and front, but also includes an upstairs large bonus room, two car garage, and a covered back patio. This home offers beautiful kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and dryer & washer. The luxury master bath offers an enlarged shower with double sink vanity and granite countertop. Master suite has large walk-in closet.

Community amenities include Clubhouse access, huge community pool with waterslide, fitness center, tennis courts, two playgrounds, club house for family events and a community boat ramp. Quick access to Orlando's attractions, Downtown Clermont, and the FL Turnpike. Bring your paddle boat and start your waterfront activities today

Groveland Elementary
Clermont Middle
South Lake High School

Pets allowed (restrictions and fees apply)

(RLNE4504477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have any available units?
533 Blue Cypress Drive has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have?
Some of 533 Blue Cypress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Blue Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Blue Cypress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Blue Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Blue Cypress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 Blue Cypress Drive does offer parking.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 Blue Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 533 Blue Cypress Drive has a pool.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 Blue Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Blue Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Blue Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Blue Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
