Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B

1965 Massachusetts Ave · (419) 236-0734
Location

1965 Massachusetts Ave, Grove City, FL 34224
Grove City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - Available: April 2020 and June - Dec 2020
RENTED: January-March 2020 and May 2020 and Jan-Mar 2021

Jan-Mar $2,420* / month
Apr-Dec $1,650* / month
*Taxes and Fees not included

Don't miss out on this Duplex pool home located within minutes to the beach, shopping and restaurants. This would be the perfect place to rent with your friends or family. You could rent one side and they could rent the other! You would have your space and they would have their space but you would be together. This unit has two bedrooms, one with a queen size bed and the other a double bed, plus there is a queen sleeper-sofa in the living room. There is also a heated pool to share with the other unit.

(RLNE2759786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have any available units?
1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B offer parking?
No, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B has a pool.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Massachusetts Ave. Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
