2373 FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Be the first to see this updated home located in the heart of Countryside. 2 bedrooms. 2 baths (one in the garage}. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard. Spacious rooms. Lovely updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, counter tops and backsplash. Newer roof and a/c system. Tile flooring throughout requires minimum upkeep and looks great. The main bath has also been updated. Newer windows. Fenced yard. Screened lanai. Patio and shed. Welcome to Greenbriar located close to Dunedin, Long Center, Countryside Mall, schools and beaches.