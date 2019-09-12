All apartments in Greenbriar
2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

2325 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Lakewood Drive, Greenbriar, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM HOME. FEATURES WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HALF BATH LOCATED OF OF MASTER SUITE. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GREAT LOCATION NEAR COUNTRYSIDE MALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. WITH EASY ACCESS TO CLEAR WATER PALM HARBOR AND SAFETY HARBOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, FL.
What amenities does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
