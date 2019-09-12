2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM HOME. FEATURES WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HALF BATH LOCATED OF OF MASTER SUITE. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GREAT LOCATION NEAR COUNTRYSIDE MALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. WITH EASY ACCESS TO CLEAR WATER PALM HARBOR AND SAFETY HARBOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
