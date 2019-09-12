2325 LAKEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM HOME. FEATURES WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HALF BATH LOCATED OF OF MASTER SUITE. SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH DECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GREAT LOCATION NEAR COUNTRYSIDE MALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. WITH EASY ACCESS TO CLEAR WATER PALM HARBOR AND SAFETY HARBOR.