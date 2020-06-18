All apartments in Greenbriar
Location

2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL 33763
Greenbriar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2131 Greenbriar Blvd Clearwater FL · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,583 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5841081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have any available units?
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have?
Some of 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2131 Greenbriar Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
