Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen. Beautiful garden view from your screened in balcony. Lots of storage with a utility room and extra storage closet on balcony. , new A/C in 2016, and accordion shutters! Partially Furnished or unfurnished your choice. Owner will pay H.O.A. common grounds deposit $500.00