Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5213 Rising Comet Ln

5213 Rising Comet Lane · (954) 546-2079
Location

5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463
Nautica Isles

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light. The renovated kitchen comes with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and built-in desk. The bedrooms offer great space to stretch out, and the master bath has a relaxing garden tub to soak in. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and more as amenities for your enjoyment.

(RLNE5826114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have any available units?
5213 Rising Comet Ln has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have?
Some of 5213 Rising Comet Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Rising Comet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Rising Comet Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Rising Comet Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln does offer parking.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln has a pool.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have accessible units?
No, 5213 Rising Comet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Rising Comet Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5213 Rising Comet Ln has units with air conditioning.
