Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill new construction

A FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH SCREENED IN PATIO WITH A BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW. RENT INCLUDES: ELECTRICITY, WATER, BASIC CABLE & WASHER, DRYER INSIDE. LOCATED IN A OVER 55 COMMUNITY OF THE PINE RIDGE SOUTH IV COMMUNITY. A PEACEFUL WELL KEPT COMMUNITY LOCATED NEAR MANY CHOICES OF RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING OPPORTUNITIES. A NEWLY RENOVATED COMMUNITY POOL AREA FACING THE LAKE WITH A WALKING PATH AND CLUB HOUSE. ON SITE MANAGEMENT OFFICE.