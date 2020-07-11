Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3315 Perimeter Drive
3315 Perimeter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3315 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL 33467
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Great space in this freshly painted 55+ 2/2 condo. Steps to the pool/clubhouse. Minutes to world class dining, shopping and beaches.Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have any available units?
3315 Perimeter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenacres, FL
.
What amenities does 3315 Perimeter Drive have?
Some of 3315 Perimeter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3315 Perimeter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Perimeter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Perimeter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Perimeter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenacres
.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive offer parking?
No, 3315 Perimeter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Perimeter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3315 Perimeter Drive has a pool.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3315 Perimeter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Perimeter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Perimeter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Perimeter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
