213 Perry Avenue

Location

213 Perry Avenue, Greenacres, FL 33463

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Perry Avenue have any available units?
213 Perry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenacres, FL.
Is 213 Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Perry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Perry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 213 Perry Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 Perry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Perry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Perry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 213 Perry Avenue has a pool.
Does 213 Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Perry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Perry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Perry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
