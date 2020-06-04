All apartments in Greenacres
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:38 AM

1082 Pinewood Lake Court

1082 Pinewood Lake Court · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1082 Pinewood Lake Court, Greenacres, FL 33415

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage Townhome on cul-de-sac in gated community Pinewood Lake, with pool, cabana, sidewalks, tot lot...Built in 2008. Open spacious kitchen to living room with great garden view. Tile floor downstairs and good quality laminate upstairs and on stairs. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Conveniently located, close to Wellington Mall, restaurants, Turnpike access, PBI Air Port, Okeeheelee Park, Golf course...BASIC CABLE TV included in rent. GREAT SCHOOLS: Pine Jog Elementary, Okeeheelee Middle School, Palm Beach Central High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have any available units?
1082 Pinewood Lake Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have?
Some of 1082 Pinewood Lake Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 Pinewood Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Pinewood Lake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Pinewood Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court does offer parking.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have a pool?
Yes, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court has a pool.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1082 Pinewood Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1082 Pinewood Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
