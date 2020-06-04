1082 Pinewood Lake Court

Amenities
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage Townhome on cul-de-sac in gated community Pinewood Lake, with pool, cabana, sidewalks, tot lot...Built in 2008. Open spacious kitchen to living room with great garden view. Tile floor downstairs and good quality laminate upstairs and on stairs. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Conveniently located, close to Wellington Mall, restaurants, Turnpike access, PBI Air Port, Okeeheelee Park, Golf course...BASIC CABLE TV included in rent. GREAT SCHOOLS: Pine Jog Elementary, Okeeheelee Middle School, Palm Beach Central High.