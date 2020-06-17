All apartments in Greenacres
102 Shoreview Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

102 Shoreview Dr

102 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Shoreview Drive, Greenacres, FL 33463

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome fresh pint two master bedroom, washer / Dryer. two assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

