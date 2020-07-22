Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the heart of Beautiful Green Cove Springs, this solid built block home is being refreshed with all new interior paint, new flooring, new roof, and updated appliances, available 1 April 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have any available units?
409 ROBERTS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 409 ROBERTS CIR have?
Some of 409 ROBERTS CIR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 ROBERTS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
409 ROBERTS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.