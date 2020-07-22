All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

409 ROBERTS CIR

409 Roberts Circle · No Longer Available
Location

409 Roberts Circle, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in the heart of Beautiful Green Cove Springs, this solid built block home is being refreshed with all new interior paint, new flooring, new roof, and updated appliances, available 1 April 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have any available units?
409 ROBERTS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 409 ROBERTS CIR have?
Some of 409 ROBERTS CIR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 ROBERTS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
409 ROBERTS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 ROBERTS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 409 ROBERTS CIR offers parking.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have a pool?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR does not have a pool.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have accessible units?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 ROBERTS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 ROBERTS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
