All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Find more places like 301 PALMETTO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
301 PALMETTO AVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

301 PALMETTO AVE

301 Palmetto Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Green Cove Springs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Palmetto Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute bungalow in the heart of Green Cove Springs2 bedrooms 1 bath w office space Walking distance to park, shops and post officePets accepted with approval and fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have any available units?
301 PALMETTO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
Is 301 PALMETTO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
301 PALMETTO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 PALMETTO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE offer parking?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have a pool?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have accessible units?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 PALMETTO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Similar Pages

Green Cove Springs 2 BedroomsGreen Cove Springs 3 Bedrooms
Green Cove Springs Apartments with GarageGreen Cove Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Green Cove Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida