Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
301 PALMETTO AVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 PALMETTO AVE
301 Palmetto Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
301 Palmetto Avenue South, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute bungalow in the heart of Green Cove Springs2 bedrooms 1 bath w office space Walking distance to park, shops and post officePets accepted with approval and fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have any available units?
301 PALMETTO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Green Cove Springs, FL
.
Is 301 PALMETTO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
301 PALMETTO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 PALMETTO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs
.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE offer parking?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have a pool?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have accessible units?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 PALMETTO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 PALMETTO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 PALMETTO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
