Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

2190 PEBBLE POINT DR

2190 Pebble Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2190 Pebble Point Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 4/2 on the pond with fenced backyard. Open floor plan with vinyl plank in most of the living areas. Enjoy your evenings on your back patio overlooking the beautiful pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have any available units?
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have?
Some of 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR offers parking.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have a pool?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR has a pool.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.

