Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Find more places like 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR
2190 Pebble Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Green Cove Springs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2190 Pebble Point Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 4/2 on the pond with fenced backyard. Open floor plan with vinyl plank in most of the living areas. Enjoy your evenings on your back patio overlooking the beautiful pond.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have any available units?
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Green Cove Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have?
Some of 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2190 PEBBLE POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs
.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR offers parking.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have a pool?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR has a pool.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Similar Pages
Green Cove Springs 2 Bedrooms
Green Cove Springs Apartments with Balcony
Green Cove Springs Apartments with Garage
Green Cove Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Green Cove Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida