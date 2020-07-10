Amenities
1983 Pebble Point Drive Available 06/01/20 Nearly New Magnolia West 4BR/2BA Luxury Home - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020
This 1 year old home is located in the Magnolia West community in Green Cove Springs and features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1856 sqft, a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry, master suite w/ large roman tub & huge walk-in closet, smart home features w/ wifi thermostat, wifi light switch & security camera, and much more!
The Magnolia West community features beautiful amenities including a pool, playground, fitness room and tennis court.
360 Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcjfwzpM/e
*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.
(RLNE5805542)