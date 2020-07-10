All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1983 Pebble Point Drive

1983 Pebble Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Pebble Point Dr, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
1983 Pebble Point Drive Available 06/01/20 Nearly New Magnolia West 4BR/2BA Luxury Home - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020

This 1 year old home is located in the Magnolia West community in Green Cove Springs and features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1856 sqft, a large open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry, master suite w/ large roman tub & huge walk-in closet, smart home features w/ wifi thermostat, wifi light switch & security camera, and much more!

The Magnolia West community features beautiful amenities including a pool, playground, fitness room and tennis court.

360 Virtual Tour: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcjfwzpM/e

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

(RLNE5805542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have any available units?
1983 Pebble Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have?
Some of 1983 Pebble Point Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Pebble Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Pebble Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Pebble Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1983 Pebble Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1983 Pebble Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Pebble Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1983 Pebble Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1983 Pebble Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Pebble Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1983 Pebble Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1983 Pebble Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

