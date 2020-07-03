All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Find more places like 1628 Harring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
1628 Harring Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1628 Harring Street

1628 Harring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Green Cove Springs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1628 Harring Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 beds 1.5 bath home with screened in pool and one care garage. Tile floors through out with ceiling fans in bedrooms and nice kitchen. Huge lot and small pets ok. Application fee is $50.00. Deposit of $1800 plus first month's rent to move in ($3100 total). No last month required for qualified tenants. Fast approval!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Harring Street have any available units?
1628 Harring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1628 Harring Street have?
Some of 1628 Harring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Harring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Harring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Harring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Harring Street offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street offers parking.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Harring Street have a pool?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street has a pool.
Does 1628 Harring Street have accessible units?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Similar Pages

Green Cove Springs 2 BedroomsGreen Cove Springs 3 Bedrooms
Green Cove Springs Apartments with GarageGreen Cove Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Green Cove Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida