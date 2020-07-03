1628 Harring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 beds 1.5 bath home with screened in pool and one care garage. Tile floors through out with ceiling fans in bedrooms and nice kitchen. Huge lot and small pets ok. Application fee is $50.00. Deposit of $1800 plus first month's rent to move in ($3100 total). No last month required for qualified tenants. Fast approval!!