Beautiful 3 beds 1.5 bath home with screened in pool and one care garage. Tile floors through out with ceiling fans in bedrooms and nice kitchen. Huge lot and small pets ok. Application fee is $50.00. Deposit of $1800 plus first month's rent to move in ($3100 total). No last month required for qualified tenants. Fast approval!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1628 Harring Street have any available units?
1628 Harring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1628 Harring Street have?
Some of 1628 Harring Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Harring Street currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Harring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Harring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Harring Street offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street offers parking.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Harring Street have a pool?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street has a pool.
Does 1628 Harring Street have accessible units?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Harring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Harring Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1628 Harring Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)