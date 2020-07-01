All apartments in Grand Ridge
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

6917 Burke St

6917 Burke St · (850) 633-1649
Location

6917 Burke St, Grand Ridge, FL 32442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
This charming 2/1 home in Grand Ridge, located just a few miles from I-10, gives you easy access to Tallahassee and Panama City. With lawn maintenance included, you can enjoy this nice sized front and back yard this summer. Both front and back porches are covered, with the separate laundry room located on the back. Carpet and wood-like vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The living and dining areas are spacious, with easy access to the kitchen. The bedrooms are a very nice size with large closets. Comes with stove, refrigerator, and central heat/air. If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.

>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.

**STATUS: Available July 6, 2020
**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home
**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease
**INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Maintenance
**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered (up to 35 lb.) on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended
**AREA INFORMATION: Only a Few Miles from I-10, Easy Access to Tallahassee and Panama City
**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property
**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 880
**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric
**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator
**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available
**UTILITY PROVIDERS: West Florida Electric for Electricity, Town of Grand Ridge for Water/Sewer/Garbage
**FLOORING: Carpet and Vinyl
**PARKING: Driveway
**PATIO/PORCH: Covered Front Porch and Back Porches
**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Not Available for This Property
**YARD: Nice Sized Yard
**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside
**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)
**YEAR BUILT: 1982
**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property

**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.
**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!
**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

