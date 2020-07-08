Sign Up
Home
/
Grand Ridge, FL
/
2141 B Buckhead
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2141 B Buckhead
2141 Buckhead Ave
·
(850) 526-2059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2141 Buckhead Ave, Grand Ridge, FL 32442
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$500
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Duplex Apartment located in nice quiet neighborhood. Lawn service and pest control included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2141 B Buckhead have any available units?
2141 B Buckhead has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2141 B Buckhead have?
Some of 2141 B Buckhead's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2141 B Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
2141 B Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 B Buckhead pet-friendly?
No, 2141 B Buckhead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Ridge
.
Does 2141 B Buckhead offer parking?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not offer parking.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have a pool?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have a pool.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have accessible units?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2141 B Buckhead has units with air conditioning.
