Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

2141 B Buckhead

2141 Buckhead Ave · (850) 526-2059
Location

2141 Buckhead Ave, Grand Ridge, FL 32442

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Duplex Apartment located in nice quiet neighborhood. Lawn service and pest control included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2141 B Buckhead have any available units?
2141 B Buckhead has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2141 B Buckhead have?
Some of 2141 B Buckhead's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 B Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
2141 B Buckhead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 B Buckhead pet-friendly?
No, 2141 B Buckhead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Ridge.
Does 2141 B Buckhead offer parking?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not offer parking.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have a pool?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have a pool.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have accessible units?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 B Buckhead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 B Buckhead have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2141 B Buckhead has units with air conditioning.

