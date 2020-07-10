All apartments in Goulding
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

1418 W BOBE ST

1418 West Bobe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1418 West Bobe Street, Goulding, FL 32501

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath, updated inside, must see to appreciate, hardwood laminate, stainless appliances, Washer dryer hook up inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 W BOBE ST have any available units?
1418 W BOBE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goulding, FL.
What amenities does 1418 W BOBE ST have?
Some of 1418 W BOBE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 W BOBE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W BOBE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W BOBE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goulding.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST offer parking?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have a pool?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have accessible units?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 W BOBE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
