All apartments in Goulding
Find more places like 1418 W BOBE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Goulding, FL
/
1418 W BOBE ST
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1418 W BOBE ST
1418 West Bobe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1418 West Bobe Street, Goulding, FL 32501
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath, updated inside, must see to appreciate, hardwood laminate, stainless appliances, Washer dryer hook up inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have any available units?
1418 W BOBE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goulding, FL
.
What amenities does 1418 W BOBE ST have?
Some of 1418 W BOBE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1418 W BOBE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W BOBE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W BOBE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goulding
.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST offer parking?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not offer parking.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have a pool?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have accessible units?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 W BOBE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 W BOBE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 W BOBE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
