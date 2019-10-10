Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gotha
Find more places like 1219 DINGENS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gotha, FL
/
1219 DINGENS AVENUE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1219 DINGENS AVENUE
1219 Dingens Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1219 Dingens Avenue, Gotha, FL 34786
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Home is located in Gotha Town
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have any available units?
1219 DINGENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gotha, FL
.
What amenities does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have?
Some of 1219 DINGENS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1219 DINGENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 DINGENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 DINGENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gotha
.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 DINGENS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 DINGENS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
