19 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with hardwood floors
"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick
If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gonzalez renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.