19 Apartments for rent in Gonzalez, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
7 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
15 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1648 sqft
5987 Dunridge Dr Available 07/29/20 Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
2 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
7300 Sachem Road
7300 Sachem Road, Myrtle Grove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
7300 Sachem Rd is a nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in West Pensacola. The entire yard is fenced with a covered carport and outside storage closet. The backyard is huge with plenty of room to play.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 East Cervantes Street
1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
430 sqft
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Pine Villas
420 Shadow Way Ln
420 Shadow Way Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1068 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath - Nice 3/2 in Bay Pines Villas off Hwy 98 near Blue Angel. Interior recently painted. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen.

1 of 37

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Scenic Hills
4810 E CREIGHTON RD
4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2103 sqft
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
615 N Q ST
615 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! There's beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. The kitchen cabinets are composed a gorgeous dark wood as well.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

1 of 49

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
City Guide for Gonzalez, FL

"To Easta mythic crystal Sea: / And both a wealth of life enfold-- / And ancient tales of mystery-- / --Round Florida. / To West--a Gulf of molten gold;--" -- George E. Merrick

If you're wanting to move to the sunshine state of Florida but haven't done so yet, now's your time. You'll find plenty of rental homes and rental condos at affordable prices all over the city of Gonzalez, Florida. And since Gonzalez is located in the northwestern part of Florida, tropical storms and hurricanes don't cause near as much damage as they do in the southern areas of the state. Residents of Gonzalez enjoy a slower, calmer pace of life, and the weather and scenic views are enough to keep all 13,273 of them happy. Indeed, the area is seeing growth. You'll be able to find the perfect rental property for you, whether you're looking for a furnished apartment or a two bedroom apartment for rent. Let's get you started on your exciting journey all the way to Gonzalez! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gonzalez, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gonzalez renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

