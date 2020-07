Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym game room on-site laundry playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet volleyball court cats allowed garage parking coffee bar hot tub pool table

Thank you so much for your interest in Bishop Park! We are proud to offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful and warm setting at very attractive prices. With exquisite community amenities and unique apartment features, Bishop Park is sure to be the perfect new place for you to call home.