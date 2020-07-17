All apartments in Goldenrod
7539 Aloma Pines Ct.

7539 Aloma Pines Court · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7539 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. · Avail. Jul 21

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7539 Aloma Pines Ct. Available 07/21/20 Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA Town Home in Winter Park with 2-Car Garage!! - Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,787sqft, two-story town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 18" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, tiled back splash, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, large kitchen island, large walk-in pantry and upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are well-sized each with reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bathroom. An oversized two-car garage,open patio overlooking the backyard and high efficiency AC and hot water heater round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Park Avenue, UCF, Rollins College, major roadways, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE4978595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have any available units?
7539 Aloma Pines Ct. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have?
Some of 7539 Aloma Pines Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Aloma Pines Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. offers parking.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have a pool?
No, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7539 Aloma Pines Ct. has units with air conditioning.
