Goldenrod, FL
7415 Grove Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

7415 Grove Avenue

7415 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Grove Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 3/2 home with 2 car garage, screen patio
3/2 home with 2 car garage, screened patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Grove Avenue have any available units?
7415 Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 7415 Grove Avenue have?
Some of 7415 Grove Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 7415 Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7415 Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7415 Grove Avenue has units with air conditioning.

