620 Coachlight Way

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,864 sq. ft. home located in Winter Park! You are greeted to an open floor plan featuring updated kitchen, cozy living room, and bright sun room. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.