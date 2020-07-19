All apartments in Goldenrod
Goldenrod, FL
620 Coachlight Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Coachlight Way

620 Coachlight Way · No Longer Available
Location

620 Coachlight Way, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,864 sq. ft. home located in Winter Park! You are greeted to an open floor plan featuring updated kitchen, cozy living room, and bright sun room. Spacious master and secondary rooms. Make this home yours today. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Coachlight Way have any available units?
620 Coachlight Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 620 Coachlight Way currently offering any rent specials?
620 Coachlight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Coachlight Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Coachlight Way is pet friendly.
Does 620 Coachlight Way offer parking?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not offer parking.
Does 620 Coachlight Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Coachlight Way have a pool?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not have a pool.
Does 620 Coachlight Way have accessible units?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Coachlight Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Coachlight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Coachlight Way does not have units with air conditioning.
