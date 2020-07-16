All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 3463 Arbutus Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
3463 Arbutus Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

3463 Arbutus Lane

3463 Arbutus Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3463 Arbutus Lane, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3463 Arbutus Lane Winter Park FL · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently Located Home with Lots of Space
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,266 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5894368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have any available units?
3463 Arbutus Lane has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3463 Arbutus Lane have?
Some of 3463 Arbutus Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Arbutus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Arbutus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Arbutus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Arbutus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Arbutus Lane offers parking.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Arbutus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3463 Arbutus Lane has a pool.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have accessible units?
No, 3463 Arbutus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Arbutus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Arbutus Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3463 Arbutus Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3463 Arbutus Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with GaragesGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Goldenrod Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL
Holly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity