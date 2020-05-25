3445 BOWMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very nice and well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in the wonderful Winter Park! Home boasts tile flooring thru-out and NEW INTERIOR PAINT, spacious living and dining area, upgraded light fixtures, walk-in closet in the master suite, and kitchen window overlooking the front yard. Great sized screened patio in backyard with open pool. This home is nestled in a well established residential neighborhood. Enjoy your private fenced yard with 2 utility sheds for storage. Don't miss out on this home, perfect for entertaining your family and friends! Pool and lawn care are included. For general inquiries, please contact us today.