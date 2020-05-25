All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
3445 BOWMAN DRIVE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

3445 BOWMAN DRIVE

3445 Bowman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3445 Bowman Drive, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice and well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in the wonderful Winter Park! Home boasts tile flooring thru-out and NEW INTERIOR PAINT, spacious living and dining area, upgraded light fixtures, walk-in closet in the master suite, and kitchen window overlooking the front yard. Great sized screened patio in backyard with open pool. This home is nestled in a well established residential neighborhood. Enjoy your private fenced yard with 2 utility sheds for storage. Don't miss out on this home, perfect for entertaining your family and friends! Pool and lawn care are included. For general inquiries, please contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have any available units?
3445 BOWMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3445 BOWMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 BOWMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College