Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE

2006 Ponderosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Ponderosa Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Lovely three bedroom home conveniently located in Winter Park's Eastbrook community. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters, tile floors, split floor plan and 2-car garage. Lawn service & pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have any available units?
2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have?
Some of 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

