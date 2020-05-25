Lovely three bedroom home conveniently located in Winter Park's Eastbrook community. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite counters, tile floors, split floor plan and 2-car garage. Lawn service & pest control included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have any available units?
2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE have?
Some of 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2006 PONDEROSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.